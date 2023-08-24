Airport opens two projects for bidding Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The Mid-Carolina Regional Airport opened up two projects for bidding on Monday. Both projects are related to larger projects that the airport has been working on.

The first project up for bidding is the removal and replacement of the entire localizer system at the airport. A localizer is a large instrument that assists landing aircraft with navigation. This project is taking place alongside the $1.7-million taxiway rehabilitation process that the airport and county have been working on in recent months.

Bidding for the localizer project will be open until 2 p.m. on Sept. 21. A pre-bid conference will be held in the conference room at the airport at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Contractors wishing to bid can collect a full set of the bidding documents from Richa Graphics at www.richa.com.

The second project is an extension of the water and sewer lines along both Airport Loop and Red Acres roads to service a new public safety hangar and any future development in the area. This project is related to the $21-million hangar extension project that the airport has been working on since the Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved the financing in May of this year.

The hangar extension project will add the 15,000-square-foot public safety hangar on Red Acres Road that will be used by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, another 15,000-square-foot corporate box hanger that will house Aerowood Aviation and three 4,000-square-foot row hangars.

Bidding for the water and sewer extension project will be open until 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. A pre-bid conference will be held in the conference room at the airport on 3 p.m. on Thursday. Contractors wishing to bid on this project can access the bidding documents from Richa Graphics at the same website as the localizer project.

Both projects have been prepared by the planning and engineering firm Talbert, Bright and Ellington. The planning for the water and sewer project cost around $212,000 while the planning for the localizer project cost the county $215,000.