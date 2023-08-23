Terrorizing the public charges after Sunday shooting incident Published 12:03 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested over the weekend after reportedly firing multiple rounds during a domestic disturbance. No one was shot, but the man now faces charges of going armed to terrorize the public.

Mitchell Lee Toliver, 22, was also charged with breaking and entering and assault for his role in the incident that occurred in the 200 block of Squirrel Run out in the county near Dan Nicholas Park on Sunday around 9:42 a.m.

He was held without bond due to the violent and domestic nature of his charges.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to the address in reference to a gunman wearing red and pink shorts who was firing his weapon into the woods while walking along the street.

Toliver was reportedly yelling for his girlfriend to come out of the woods.

Deputies encountered Mitchell walking out from behind a residence at 285 Squirrel Run and detained him.

A deputy went in to the residence to be sure no one inside was hurt, while another attempted to locate two women, one described as Toliver’s girlfriend.

The women were found at a home on nearby Poole Road and then taken back to the scene. They told deputies that Toliver was drunk and threatened them with his gun before they could leave the house.

Witnesses reported to law enforcement that they saw Toliver coming from 270 Squirrel Run at one point before deputies arrived. While that home is abandoned, reports said that Toliver had kicked the door in during the incident.