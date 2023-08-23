Salisbury holds interest meeting for fall kickball league Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

SALISBURY — On Monday night, the city of Salisbury held a meeting to gauge public interest on the upcoming fall co-ed kickball season at Hall Gym.

“For the fall league, I’d like to see at least six to eight teams come out and play as a community and just have fun,” George Black, program director at Hall Gym, said.

Black says kickball has been going on for several years in Salisbury, most recently this past spring with six teams playing an 8-10 game schedule plus playoffs. “It went very, very well,” Black said.

Teams need to pay a combined $150 to join. All teams are required to have roughly an equal number of men and women, depending on how many people are on each one. Given that school has already begun, people may have less time for activities like this, but it could be the exact thing to release some tension from their lives.

“People go to work everyday, they have work stress, they have kids at home, some adults need to have some type of recreation to blow off their athletic steam that they used to have back in the day and think they still got it. We play all the games at Community Park, it’s always a good crowd, we have certified officials, playing under the lights, it’s a lot of fun,” Black said.

Gemale Black has played kickball the last few seasons and is looking forward to “bringing that fall season championship trophy right back here.” For anyone still on the fence about potentially signing up for the league, Gemale commends the friendships that are formed, but also the fierceness that makes its way into the players.

“We all come together, but at the end of the day it’s competitive,” he said. ” Overall it’s a family vibe and we enjoy having fun. If you’re skeptical about, try it out, it won’t hurt.”

The start date for the fall kickball season will be Sept. 18. There will be a coaches meeting on Sept. 12 at 5:30 at Hall Gym.