High school girls tennis: Hornets win a tough one Published 2:11 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Staff report

PUMPKIN CENTER — Salisbury’s girls tennis team won 6-3 at North Lincoln on Tuesday in a marquee non-conference matchup.

North Lincoln won a 3A conference last season and has one of the state’s top returning players in Emma Carver.

Carver topped Salisbury’s Millie Wymbs 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and North Lincoln also won at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams and Addie Griffith won singles matches for the Hornets (2-0).

Millie Wymbs and Barr teamed for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.

Griffith and Lola Koontz won at No. 3 doubles for the Hornets.