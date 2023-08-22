Blotter for Aug. 22: Rolex taken from Catawba dorm
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023
SALISBURY — A Rolex watch valued at more than $15,000 was reportedly stolen from a Catawba College dorm room over the weekend.
According to Salisbury Police Department reports, officers responded to a call from Catawba College’s public safety department around 7:38 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a stolen Rolex men’s Submariner watch.
The female victim reported that she was out at a party when someone took the watch from a desk in her room in Hollifield Hall sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hollifield is a female-only, substance-free dorm located on campus.
The victim, who is an international student, said that the watch belonged to her grandfather.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the 100 block of Carolina Boulevard between 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 5:29 a.m. on Aug. 18.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 700 block of Crown Point Drive between 3:16-4:17 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $650.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the first block of Dogwood Road between 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $245.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 700 block of E. Innes Street around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 18.
- A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the first block of Oak Road between 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $2,400.
- A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Carolina Boulevard between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $200.
- Property damage occurred in the 200 block of Morlan Park Road between 8:28 and 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 18.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 19. The total estimated loss was $978.
- A burglary occurred in the 2700 block of Crenshaw Court between 10:01-11:01 p.m. on Aug. 19.
- An assault occurred in the 400 block of E. Innes Street between 2:30-2:50 a.m. on Aug. 20.
- A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.
- Kevin Christopher Kondek, 28, was charged with second-degree burglary on Aug. 20.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Vandalism causing property damage occurred on Plyler Road in Kannapolis between 3:19 p.m. on July 17 and 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 17.
- Burglary occurred on Parks Road in Salisbury between 4:30-8:01 p.m. on Aug. 17.
- Trespassing occurred on Rowan Mill Road in Salisbury around 12:32 a.m. on Aug. 18.
- A check was reportedly stolen from the mail on N.C. Hwy. 152 in China Grove between noon on June 6 and 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 18.
- A burglary occurred on West Ritchie Road in Salisbury between 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 19.
- A motor vehicle break-in occurred on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury between 10 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 19.
- Fraudulent credit card charges were reported on Grayson Drive in Salisbury on Aug. 19.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered on Rae Lane in Kannapolis on Aug. 19.
- A disturbance occurred on Linker Road in Rockwell around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
- Janaris Javon Riley, 31, was charged with felony larceny on Aug. 17.
- Bailey Taylor Drye, 25, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 17.
- Bobby Lee Craig, 42, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 17.
- Amanda Hoffman Jolly, 44, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 17.
- Matthew James Haberkamp, 29, was charged with assault on a female on Aug. 17.
- Joshua Scott Funderburk, 45, was charged with second-degree trespass on Aug. 17.
- David Ray Stiller, 38, was charged with larceny, breaking and entering and injury to property on Aug. 18.
- Eric James Howard, 34, was charged with breaking and entering on Aug. 18.
- Cheryl Goodman Misenheimer, 63, was charged with injury to personal property on Aug. 18.
- Serge T. Mulamba, 41, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 18.
- Billy Scott Smith, 51, was charged with embezzlement on Aug. 18.
- Jimmy Derek Misenheimer, 67, was charged with injury to personal property on Aug. 19.
- Gregory Wilhelm, 65, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass on Aug. 19.