Blotter for Aug. 22: Rolex taken from Catawba dorm Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A Rolex watch valued at more than $15,000 was reportedly stolen from a Catawba College dorm room over the weekend.

According to Salisbury Police Department reports, officers responded to a call from Catawba College’s public safety department around 7:38 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a stolen Rolex men’s Submariner watch.

The female victim reported that she was out at a party when someone took the watch from a desk in her room in Hollifield Hall sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hollifield is a female-only, substance-free dorm located on campus.

The victim, who is an international student, said that the watch belonged to her grandfather.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the 100 block of Carolina Boulevard between 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 5:29 a.m. on Aug. 18.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 700 block of Crown Point Drive between 3:16-4:17 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $650.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the first block of Dogwood Road between 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $245.

A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 700 block of E. Innes Street around 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 18.

A motor-vehicle theft occurred in the first block of Oak Road between 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $2,400.

A larceny occurred in the 200 block of Carolina Boulevard between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. The total estimated loss was $200.

Property damage occurred in the 200 block of Morlan Park Road between 8:28 and 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 18.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 19. The total estimated loss was $978.

A burglary occurred in the 2700 block of Crenshaw Court between 10:01-11:01 p.m. on Aug. 19.

An assault occurred in the 400 block of E. Innes Street between 2:30-2:50 a.m. on Aug. 20.

A registration plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Kevin Christopher Kondek, 28, was charged with second-degree burglary on Aug. 20.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports