Aug. 4 shooting suspect arrested Friday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SALISBURY — Authorities made an arrest on Friday linked to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month where a man was forced to flee back inside his home.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Alex Garcia, 22, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and injury to personal property for his alleged role in the Aug. 4 incident. Authorities apprehended Garcia following the service of a search warrant in the 400 block of Willow Road in Salisbury.

The incident reports said the victim was at their Spring Oak Drive residence around 8:30 p.m. The victim reported to arriving deputies that he knew the subject who pulled the trigger, but the suspect’s name was not made available at the time because the case was still under investigation.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the victim reported that as he went out the front door of his house, he saw the person standing at the treeline at the edge of his yard. The suspect reportedly made eye contact with the victim and even addressed him, saying, “What’s up” before revealing a handgun from his waistline. The victim told deputies that he ran back inside his home and heard a single shot fired toward the house.

The spokesperson said that investigators discovered a projectile near the home and a spent shell casing where the victim reported the suspect was standing. The case was turned over to the criminal investigations division.