Preview: county commissioners to discuss possible human trafficking study group

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold four public hearings during their meeting on this Monday, Aug. 21. The commissioners will also consider a proposal from Commissioner Mike Caskey to form a study group aimed at finding ways for the county to combat human trafficking.
Caskey proposes a three-person group composed of him, Jim Duncan of Project Light, and Assistant to the County Manager Siobhan Allen to look at structures the county already has in place to combat human trafficking and ways they can be reinforced or what can be added. Some of what they would study, if the proposal is given the thumbs up, would be identifying funding mechanisms for the county to address human trafficking, raising community awareness and providing victim assistance and support.
The meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street. Other items on the agenda include:
- The commissioners will hold a public hearing on a temporary ordinance for the upcoming Race to the River 5k in Spencer. The hearing and ordinance concern a potential lane closure for the event on U.S. Hwy. 29 on Sept. 16.
- The county will hold a public hearing on a petition to rezone land in the 2300 block of Old Union Church Road from Manufactured Home Park to Rural Agricultural. The rezoning would allow the property owner of Cameron Trailer Park to subdivide a lot one of the homes is on.
- The county will consider a request for a Special Use Permit from Jeremy Burnett to bring a recently updated structure and portion of the bleachers in Millbridge Speedway into compliance with county zoning rules.
- The county will hold a legislative hearing for a request from Bowtie Properties for rezoning of about four acres located just north of the Speedway Business Park from Rural Residential to 85-ED-2.
- The county will hold a quasi-judicial hearing for a Special Use Permit to add the approximately four-acre property owned by Bowtie Properties to the Speedway Business Park. The property would be broken into four divisions and integrated as extensions of already existing properties in the business park. The property borders residences to the north, Interstate 85 to the west, and more residences and Koontz Elementary to the east.