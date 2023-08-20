Preview: county commissioners to discuss possible human trafficking study group Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold four public hearings during their meeting on this Monday, Aug. 21. The commissioners will also consider a proposal from Commissioner Mike Caskey to form a study group aimed at finding ways for the county to combat human trafficking.

Caskey proposes a three-person group composed of him, Jim Duncan of Project Light, and Assistant to the County Manager Siobhan Allen to look at structures the county already has in place to combat human trafficking and ways they can be reinforced or what can be added. Some of what they would study, if the proposal is given the thumbs up, would be identifying funding mechanisms for the county to address human trafficking, raising community awareness and providing victim assistance and support.

The meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street. Other items on the agenda include: