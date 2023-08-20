One hospitalized after Saturday shooting

Published 8:03 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — A shooting on Barbour Street after 9 p.m. Saturday night landed one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The 44-year-old victim was airlifted to an area hospital, but as yet there are no updates on his condition. The incident remains under investigation, and police were not able to provide additional information Sunday night. This story will be updated when new details become available.

