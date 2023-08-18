Blotter for Aug. 18

In Salisbury Police Department reports



Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was charged with larceny on Aug. 16.

Charles Wesley Wilson, 62, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on Aug. 16.

A larceny occurred in the 1300 block of E. Innes St. between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. The total estimated loss was $649.

A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the first block of Cedar Street between 10:30 a.m.-noon on Aug. 16.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Fraud by false pretense occurred on North Main Street in China Grove around 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 15.

An illegal burning complaint was taken on Scott Road in Salisbury around 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Noise ordinance violation occurred on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury around 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 15.

An attempted burglary occurred on Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Larceny occurred on Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 33, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 15.