Blotter for Aug. 18
Published 12:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the first block of Cedar Street between 10:30 a.m.-noon on Aug. 16.
- A larceny occurred in the 1300 block of E. Innes St. between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. The total estimated loss was $649.
- Charles Wesley Wilson, 62, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on Aug. 16.
- Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was charged with larceny on Aug. 16.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Fraud by false pretense occurred on North Main Street in China Grove around 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 15.
- An illegal burning complaint was taken on Scott Road in Salisbury around 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 15.
- Noise ordinance violation occurred on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury around 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 15.
- An attempted burglary occurred on Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 15.
- Larceny occurred on Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 15.
- Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 33, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 15.
- Caitlin Lynn Barringer, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, concealment of merchandise and larceny on Aug. 15.