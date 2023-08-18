Blotter for Aug. 18

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the first block of Cedar Street between 10:30 a.m.-noon on Aug. 16.
  • A larceny occurred in the 1300 block of E. Innes St. between 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. The total estimated loss was $649. 
  • Charles Wesley Wilson, 62, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on Aug. 16.
  • Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was charged with larceny on Aug. 16.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Fraud by false pretense occurred on North Main Street in China Grove around 12:42 p.m. on Aug. 15. 
  • An illegal burning complaint was taken on Scott Road in Salisbury around 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 15.
  • Noise ordinance violation occurred on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury around 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 15.
  • An attempted burglary occurred on Goodman Lake Road in Salisbury around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 15.
  • Larceny occurred on Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 15.
  • Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 33, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 15.
  • Caitlin Lynn Barringer, 22, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, concealment of merchandise and larceny on Aug. 15.

