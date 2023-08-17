Hood Theological Seminary hosting critical race theory didactic Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Hood Theological Seminary News Service

SALISBURY — Starting next month and continuing throughout the fall, Hood Theological Seminary is holding an instructional series on critical race theory.

The title of the upcoming discussion is “Critical Race Theory and the Church: Unpacking Race and Racism in Religious Spaces.”

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund describes critical race theory as “an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society — from education and housing to employment and healthcare.

“Critical race theory recognizes that racism is more than the result of individual bias and prejudice. It is embedded in laws, policies and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities. According to (the theory), societal issues like Black Americans’ higher mortality rate, outsized exposure to police violence, the school-to-prison pipeline, denial of affordable housing and the rates of the death of Black women in childbirth are not unrelated anomalies.”

Hood Theological Seminary’s series will take place Sept. 11 – Nov. 13 via Zoom. Each session will be one hour. In the six-week online course, we will delve into the fundamentals of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and explore its relevance and application within the context of religious institutions, with a specific focus on the church.

By examining historical perspectives, contemporary issues, and theological implications, we seek to foster a deeper understanding of how race and racism intersect with faith and spirituality.

Through open and respectful dialogue, the seminary aims to create a space for meaningful discussions that promote empathy, critical thinking and transformative change within religious communities.

Hood Theological Seminary, located at 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive in Salisbury, NC, is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the A.M.E. Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church.