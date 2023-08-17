High school cross country: Elliott runs the race Published 12:20 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Tears were streaked across many faces as the annual cross country Pre-County Meet unfolded on Wednesday at Dan Nicholas Park.

The record book will show that South Rowan senior Blythe Elliott finished 11th in 26 minutes, 35 seconds. That’s four minutes off the PR she ran in last year’s South Piedmont Conference Championships, but Wednesday’s race was the strongest of her life, She started it— and she finished it — despite a crushing family tragedy.

Elliott’s mother, Jackie, died suddenly around midnight, as Tuesday merged with Wednesday. Her death was a shock. She had not been sick.

Jackie was a popular art teacher at South, a wife and mother, a sweet soul who was the “team mom” for South’s cross country team.

“Jackie had been a really good high school runner in Indiana, she loved running and she loved our cross country team,” South coach Rebekah Julian said. “If I needed something or someone on the team needed something, Jackie was always there to to do it. She was super-supportive. She did everything for us, She was always asking me, ‘What can I do?’ This is Blythe’s senior year, and she was so excited about Blythe and about the team. Her other daughter, Bailee, also ran for South and is now a cheer coach at South and she’s even gotten some cheerleaders to come out and run for us.”

Julian said Wednesday’s meet had to be the most heavily attended Pre-County Meet in history.

“There must have been 150 people at the meet from South, students, people from the community who know the girls and know the family,” Julian said. “This was a super-tough day for everyone, but the support we got was fantastic, and we got through it. I know Blythe didn’t sleep last night and I doubt if Blythe ate anything, but she was going to run this race, and everyone came to support her. She was crying before the race, but she was going to do it. She was determined to do it.”

She did it.

South’s top five runners ran as one, five red and black bodies and 10 legs moving together, willing Blythe Elliott along every step of the way on the “new” Dan Nicholas Course, which was revised and toughened a few years ago.

The South runners finished in a bundle as they planned — ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th — with freshman Grace Hinson leading them. Madison Beaver, Elliott, Lindsey Beaver and Madalynn Gulledge all finished within one second of each other.

Team unity as its finest.

“Blythe showed her mother’s courage and strength,” Julian said. “She finished the race.”

South’s official third-place team score of 50 didn’t matter all that much. In their hearts, the Raiders won. They accomplished their mission.

“We’ve got a good top five, with three of them seniors, and we’re going to have a good season, and it will be dedicated to Jackie,” Julian said. “We’ve just got to keep going and rise above this. We’ll have to pull each other along.”