Blotter for Aug. 16

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A larceny occurred on Carson Road in Cleveland between 1:01 p.m. on July 9 and noon on Aug. 13.

Danielle Roichelle Harris, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance, speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit, possession of a schedule-I controlled substance and possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 13.

Amanda Rhinehardt Earley, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule-I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 13.

Andrea Jane Marlowe, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule-I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 13.

Ashley Elizabeth Wilson, 36, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 13.

Caressa Elaine Mounts, 23, was charged with larceny, probation violation and allowing an animal to run large on Aug. 13.