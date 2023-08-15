Carolina Artists Guild offering fun with gel prints mini workshop Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The August meeting of Carolina Artists will feature a mini workshop during the regular monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 17. The guild meets at St John’s Lutheran Church, (100 North Jackson Street entrance) in Salisbury. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting and mini workshop start at 7 p.m. and are free to attend.

Janet Isenhour, local award-winning artist, will be exhibiting the fun of working with gel printing and showing techniques for creating a variety of interesting and unique backgrounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to have an interactive experience.

Isenhour is an accomplished watercolor and mixed media artist, using various techniques and styles. She says as an artist she is always curious, constantly learning and having fun. She has been a member of Carolina Artists for 25 years.

Members will discuss upcoming art events and plans for the three-day Carolina Artist Expo 2023, which will be held Sept. 19-21 at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Expo is a judged event including all mediums and photography. Cash awards are presented to the winners. Carolina Artists members will also be exhibiting artwork, with live painting demonstrations, at the OctoberTour and Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park.

MaryEllen Bennet, award-winning 3D artist, and Brian Holiday, award-winning photographer, will be recognized during the meeting for their current Explosive Art exhibit at The Heart of Salisbury, 120 East Innes Street, that will continue until Sept. 24.

Artists, photographers and art lovers from beginners to seasoned are encouraged to attend monthly meetings. Membership information will be available. Guests are always welcome.

For further information on Carolina Artists or the mini workshop, text or call Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.