Blotter for Aug. 15: Encounter with firearms leaves one in jail, pending charges for another Published 12:03 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

SALISBURY — One woman was arrested, and charges are pending for a man after arriving at a Salisbury home and pointing guns at the residents.

Danajah Janea Torrence, 26, was charged with assault by pointing a gun for her alleged role in the incident.

According to Salisbury Police reports, one man and two women in a Nissan sedan arrived at a house located at 216 South Clay Street around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday.

A male suspect reportedly exited the car with a black 9mm handgun, demanding answers to questions. The nature of the questions was not disclosed in the report.

One of the women appeared to have a silver-colored handgun and reportedly pointed it at the residents before spitting at them.

Authorities found Torrence with the car later in the day and took her into custody. She was officially processed at 12:47 a.m. on Monday. She was arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive in Salisbury.

A Salisbury Police spokesperson said that charges for the male suspect are pending.

Assault by strangulation

A man with a violent criminal background was arrested on Friday and charged with assault by strangulation.

Romello Christopher Ford, 27, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication for his alleged role in the incident that occurred on July 30.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the female victim returned home around 5 a.m. and noticed that Ford was in her house when she was not expecting him to be there.

She reportedly woke him up and told him to leave. At that point, the encounter allegedly turned violent.

Ford reportedly pinned the woman to the couch in the living room and wrapped his hands around her throat before choking her.

In September 2020, Ford was charged with misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer and misdemeanor assault on a female.

A couple of weeks later, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated misdemeanor possession.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

Fraud by impersonation occurred in the 300 block of Laurel Valley Way between 6:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Motor vehicle theft occurred in the 700 block of S. Caldwell St. between 11:59 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 12:06 p.m. on Aug. 11.

A fight between two brothers occurred in the 1100 block of Holmes Ave. between 11:12-11:15 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Officers seized contraband in a park at the 100 block of Depot Street between 5:05-5:08 p.m. on Aug. 12.

A firearm was found in a vehicle after a rear passenger ran from a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Franklin St. around 2:16 a.m. on Aug. 13.

A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of S. Ellis St. between 1:20-6:45 a.m. on Aug. 13. The total estimated loss was $7,445.

A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave. between midnight and 8:12 a.m.

James William Basinger, 44, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 13.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports