Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear about ways to help homeless population Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hear about programs and actions that will help address the homeless issue that is affecting Salisbury. Police Chief Patrick “P.J.” Smith, Homeless Advocate Dennis Rivers, and Code Enforcement Manager Michael Cotilla will be leading the presentation to council.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: