Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear about ways to help homeless population
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hear about programs and actions that will help address the homeless issue that is affecting Salisbury. Police Chief Patrick “P.J.” Smith, Homeless Advocate Dennis Rivers, and Code Enforcement Manager Michael Cotilla will be leading the presentation to council.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize the Rowan Little League softball team for winning the 10 and under state championship.
- Council to recognize the Summer Youth Employment Program participants.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the following observance for the month of September: Library Card Sign-Up Month.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign-up in council chambers. If someone is unable to speak during the meeting, they may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- City Engineer Wendy Brindle will ask council to consider closing an unimproved portion of West “A” Avenue located in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Second Street. A public hearing will be held regarding this matter.
- Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance to amend the land development district map of the city of Salisbury to rezone one parcel, roughly 8 acres located along West Richie Road, from rural residential to highway business in anticipation of a future development. A public hearing will be held regarding this matter.
- Transit Director Rodney Harrison will ask council to consider approving the purchase of three smaller transit vehicles to replace the three 25-foot low floor, light-duty vehicles approved in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget for a total cost of $327,615.
- Council to consider an appointment for an unfulfilled vacancy on the Hurley Park Advisory Board.