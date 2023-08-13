Blotter for Aug. 12

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Deanadra Ruby Raper, 48, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 9.

Demario Demoane Fisher, 32, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option on Aug. 9.

Vandalism resulting in property damage occurred on Safrit Road in Salisbury between noon on Aug. 8 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.

A sex offender registry violation was reported on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Salisbury on Aug. 9.

In Salisbury Police reports

An individual spray painted walls at a church in the 200 block of N. Fulton St. between 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.

A burglary occurred in the 800 block of E. Lafayette Street between 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 9.

A report of neglect was taken in the 700 block of Mack St. on Aug. 10.

A motorized shopping cart was stolen from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue between 7-8:18 p.m. on Aug. 10.