Blotter for Aug. 12
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 13, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A sex offender registry violation was reported on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Salisbury on Aug. 9.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage occurred on Safrit Road in Salisbury between noon on Aug. 8 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.
- Demario Demoane Fisher, 32, was charged with failure to return rental property with written purchase option on Aug. 9.
- Deanadra Ruby Raper, 48, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 9.
In Salisbury Police reports
- An individual spray painted walls at a church in the 200 block of N. Fulton St. between 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.
- A burglary occurred in the 800 block of E. Lafayette Street between 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 9.
- A report of neglect was taken in the 700 block of Mack St. on Aug. 10.
- A motorized shopping cart was stolen from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue between 7-8:18 p.m. on Aug. 10.
- Andre Gerode McDowell, 41, was charged with second-degree trespass on Aug. 10.