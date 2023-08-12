Ashlie Miller: Long-term lessons from the second grade Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Armed with the most adorable puppy-themed green Trapper Keeper, a zipper pouch of brand new pencils and crayons, I marched into the second grade of my new school. Though shy, I always looked forward to the first day of elementary school. Mrs. Deal met me at the door with a smile and the look of someone well-acquainted with children.

We each have a favorite teacher or grade, like Mrs. Deal and the second grade. To this day, I can recall songs she taught us, though I can barely make out most words in many worship songs on the radio today. I can remember Bible verses we worked through, though now, I cannot give you more than three digits from the phone numbers of my dearest contacts.

She made completing schoolwork a joy, rewarding those who finished well and early enough with time at a quiet table enjoying puzzles or games. I still employ that tactic with myself on mundane housework. “After this load of laundry, I’ll read one more chapter from my book while sitting on the porch.”

Likewise, character development had rewards with a merit system for multiple categories, sometimes resulting in a small cup of ice cream with a tiny wooden spoon as a sweet reward. Today, the benefits of pursuing godly character are sweet and long-lasting.

Mrs. Deal planted the first seeds of international missions into my second-grade heart. Stories about Amy Carmichael thrilled my soul and made me wonder about others worldwide. I have since served on missions teams at local churches, supported friends on long-term and short-term missions, and read many biographies to my children, including the one about Amy Carmichael.

I know she is a Christian and well acquainted with Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” I wonder how many students she has had through the years who can attest to that truth and her part in their lives?

Caregivers who send their children off to school, if you have done the work of finding a good teacher, as you entrust them, pray for them regularly. Thank them often and tell them when and how their influence translates at home. Parents who teach from home, the children are soaking up so much that you are well-equipped to teach them. Enjoy the gift and pray through the hard seasons, trusting a good harvest in the years ahead.

Teachers in traditional school buildings, you may only sometimes get to see the long-view results, but your work matters and is shaping each child. A child’s one year with you may instill something unique that stays with him for a lifetime. Though not immediately, when looking back, they will one day see the many hands God has used to shape them, and I pray they one day give you a delayed, but well-earned thank you.

Thank you, Mrs. Deal!

Ashlie Miller is a homeschool teacher of 5, often using the tools she learned from Mrs. Deal in second grade. You may reach her at ashliemiller.com.