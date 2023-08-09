Salisbury Government 101: Candidates meet with department heads in early electoral briefing event Published 12:10 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Candidates for the Salisbury City Council got a crash course in local government on Monday at city hall.

It was an opportunity for those running to learn a little about how the town operates daily, and some sitting officials like Mayor Karen Alexander and council member Anthony Smith got in on the action, too.

During an introduction, Town Manager Jim Greene Jr. described the process as a speed-dating session.

“One of our goals as staff is to make sure that candidates for these offices get the information that they need from city staff,” Greene said. “We are going to make sure during this election process that (they) have a contact with the city.”

One by one, each department head, from public works to downtown development, gave a quick synopsis of what they do and how their role impacts city operations. For example, City Attorney Graham Corriher explained how a council-manager form of government works and delved into how management is delegated.

Seated at the roundtable were a couple of candidates eager to learn more about the positions they hope to obtain during the upcoming election cycle. Among them was first-time candidate Shanikka Gadson-Harris.

“I got to learn a lot here tonight about how the city works and the different responsibilities, resources and partnerships,” Gadson-Harris said.

The Bronx native has been in Salisbury for two decades. One of the departments that stood out to her, because she has seen it in action, was downtown development.

“I have noticed and seen how our city has been changing, especially the dining downtown,” Gadson-Harris said. “I have been in Salisbury for 20 years, so I have definitely seen it change. The city is doing great things, and I want to be a part of it.”

The president of the NAACP Rowan County chapter, Gemale Black, is running for council for the second time. His role in community advocacy has often put him in a front-row seat for the city’s operations.

“For me, it’s a little different because I know,” Black said. “I have seen the ins and outs … It’s different from internal to external, though.”

Black advised that anyone who might consider running to try first for a position on a committee or board to get a glimpse at how the operation unfolds.

Smith is wrapping up his first term on the council, but he called it a great opportunity to learn more about the city he represents.

“I think it is definitely worth the time because you get a sense of the overview of the city,” Smith said. “You realize that being on the city council is more than a notion.”

Smith said it would have value for anyone running so that it might help them realize the gravity of the position.

“You just get the bigger vision,” Smith said. “You are an elected official. You are helping to lead and guide and give priority to an entire political city system. For me, it just highlights the serious nature of what we do.

“Fortunately, we have a really great staff. We have a great city manager. Our department heads do a really great job of keeping us abreast of what is going on.”

The meeting occurred during a severe thunderstorm that rolled through Salisbury around 6 p.m.

“We get quick answers and responses, like even now during the meeting, we were getting up-to-date responses on what was happening with the storm,” Smith said.