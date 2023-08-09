10-year-old shot in Salisbury Published 11:13 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

SALISBURY — A 10-year-old who was shot Tuesday in Salisbury is reportedly in stable condition.

According to a release from the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Jackson Street at approximately 8:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile that had been shot. The child was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and as of Wednesday morning, was reportedly in stable condition.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333, email investigations@salisburync.gov, or submit a video of the incident anonymously using this link: https://salisburypdnc.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/njacksonstreetshooting.

According to the SPD, it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

As various law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, a lieutenant with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office engaged four individuals in a vehicle that reportedly sped towards him while the occupants fired shot in his direction.

According to a release from the RCSO, Lt. David Scott fired shots back at the vehicle, which traveled a short distance before crashing. The four occupants exited the vehicle and reportedly continued to fire shots at the lieutenant.

The report said, “At this time, there is no indication that anyone was injured in this exchange of gun fire between Lt. Scott and the suspects. This is a joint ongoing investigation between the Salisbury Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.”

The NC State Bureau of Investigation responded due to the officer-involved shooting, however, they declined to investigate the incident any further since no one was hit as a result of the exchange.