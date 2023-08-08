My turn with  Carol Schmitz-Corken: A response to criticism of free lunch in schools

By Carol Schmitz-Corken

In response to the column “No Use for Free Lunch for Students,” here are a few facts for rebuttal:

The Universal breakfast and lunch program coming to Rowan County at the start of the school year is a federally funded program- it has nothing to do with your increase in property taxes. Rowan Salisbury Schools diligently worked on the application and provided the documentation needed to qualify for this program. Here is a link to a fact sheet provided by USDA.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Rowan County does have a fair amount of wealth, but actually 1 in 5, or 20 percent of residents in Rowan County live at or below the poverty level. This figure is based on a snapshot from ncchild.org. So 77 percent of our public-school population qualifies for free or reduced lunch. (Based on Fall, 2022)

https://frac.org/blog/top-10-reasons-to-support-free-healthy-school-meals-for-all

Get a job? It’s not that easy. $12 x 40 hours x 52 weeks a year = $24,960. And that is before taxes. The poverty level for a family of 3 (mom and 2 kids) is $23,000. Food, transportation, rent, utilities — the list goes on and on.

Poverty is not an easy cycle to break out of. Maybe, with the advantage of two nutritious meals in their stomachs, students will perform better in school and grow up to break the cycle. Children are our future. It is our responsibility as a society to protect them and nurture them in every way possible.

It is obvious that you don’t know any public-school teachers. Like other public employees, such as police officers and firefighters, it is not about the money. It is about making a difference and helping others. Assuming that teachers and administrators want a free meal for their own children is insulting and demeaning.