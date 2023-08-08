Kent Bernhardt: I choose cheerfulness Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Kent Bernhardt

“Nothing travels at the speed of light, with the possible exception of bad news, which obeys its own special laws.” — Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Bad news comes at us at the speed of light, especially here in the computer age through our smartphones, tv monitors, print news, social media – seemingly everywhere. If I awaken around 6:30 a.m. and grab my iphone quickly, I can be thoroughly depressed by 6:32.

There’s no shortage of dismal headlines in our world; life-threatening heat, storms, fires, floods, indictments, strikes, rising interest rates, high food and gas prices — they come at me like marching armies, hoping to conquer my good mood and the sunshine that is slowly creeping through the bedroom blinds.

Why, just this morning I was told that gas prices had increased nearly thirty cents a gallon over just the last month and would go even higher, thanks to more cutbacks in production, which could mean rising food prices again, including possibly my beloved eggs which had come down in recent months. But oh well, there goes that, meaning the fresh egg salad I was about to make may have to wait until I get my Christmas bonus…and on and on it goes.

All my adult life, I have bathed in bad news each morning before I could take my shower. Then one day, the capacitor in my brain that processes and even craves bad news, simply blew.

There was a blue screen for a few moments, a faint static noise, a strange harp gliss, and then my mind rebooted in a new place; a place where the blare of bad news seemed to have no effect. Its power over my life strangely faded. I could still see the negative headlines, but they were failing to remove the smile from my face and the joy of another morning of life.

My mind was choosing cheerfulness instead of doom and gloom, divisive politics, and anger. Perhaps it had overloaded, and was now healing itself. I became like the man who, while browsing the web pages one morning, came to a screen that simply read, “You’ve reached the end of the internet. Thank you for your participation. Have a nice day.” And he did.

Maybe I’ve become like author Garrison Keillor of Prairie Home Companion fame who has written a book called “Cheerfulness.” I haven’t read it, but I plan to.

It seems at the ripe old age of eighty, he has grown content to let others worry about the world’s troubles and is enjoying his coffee more, not to mention long walks in the park, friendly conversations devoid of political debate, and books and music he never got around to. While anger swirls around him, he has adopted an attitude of almost passionate cheerfulness.

Sounds intriguing. I think I’ll follow his lead.

I’ll let others worry about the 2024 elections, and what will happen to our nation if their candidate loses. I’ll go back to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches if the price of hamburger doesn’t come down. I’ll watch my nephews play baseball and swim, and enjoy the sound of their laughter.

If it’s all the same to you, I choose cheerfulness.

Kent Bernhardt is a long time local broadcaster, humorist, and host of the Salisbury Symphony’s “Bury Home Companion.”