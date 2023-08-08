Bullet nearly strikes man fleeing to safety of home Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

SALISBURY — A Spring Oak Drive man was almost struck by a bullet on Friday as he ran back inside his home to escape someone with a gun.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was at his residence in the 400 block of Spring Oak Drive when the shooting occurred.

The victim reported to arriving deputies that he knew the subject who pulled the trigger, but the suspect’s name was not made available because the case is still under investigation.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the victim reported that as he went out the front door of his house, he saw the person standing at the treeline at the edge of his yard.

The suspect reportedly made eye contact with the victim and even addressed him, saying, “What’s up” before revealing a handgun from his waistline.

The victim told deputies that he ran back inside his home and heard a single shot fired toward the house.

The spokesperson said that investigators discovered a projectile near the home and a spent shell casing where the victim reported the suspect was standing.

The case has been turned over to the criminal investigations division. More information will be provided if it is made public.