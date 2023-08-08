Blotter for Aug. 8: RCSO seeks help identifying shoplifter
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023
SALISBURY — Rowan County deputies are requesting assistance in locating a person suspected of shoplifting.
According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the larceny occurred on Sunday at Pine Ridge General Store, which is located at 3510 Stokes Ferry Road.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Greer at 704-216-8500.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Larceny of an automobile accessory reportedly occurred on Ribelin Road in Salisbury between 10:10 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28. It was reported on Aug. 3.
- Larceny reportedly occurred on U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury around 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- Fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred on Homer Corriher Road in China Grove between 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- Fraud reportedly occurred on August Drive in Cleveland between 4:29 p.m. on May 29 and 4:29 p.m. on June 5. It was reported on Aug. 4.
- A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Spring Garden Ave. in Kannapolis between 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 9:18 a.m. on Aug. 4.
- Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Arrow Point Lane near Davidson around 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 5.
- Kathryn Michelle Hall, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, improper equipment, possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 3.
- Donte Jamar Chambers, 36, was charged with driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag on Aug. 3.
- Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged with assault and battery on Aug. 3.
- Blake James Bishop, 24, was charged with motor-vehicle larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 3.
- Aaron L. Harris, 45, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 4.
- Jeremy Edward Rehders, 39, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 4.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A driver ran off the road and struck a utility pole and mailbox in the 700 block of Camp Road in between midnight and 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 4.
- An iPad and other items were found in the bushes in the 1700 block of E. Innes St. between 2-9:12 a.m. on Aug. 4.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 300 block of Old Concord Road between 9:11 a.m.-12:47 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A person stole items from a bucket truck after cutting a hole in a chain-link fence in the 2200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road between noon on July 30 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A burglary occurred in the 900 block of Locke St. between 2:45-2:50 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. around 5:32 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- Vandalism occurred in the 300 block of N. Shaver St. around 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road around 6:52 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 1100 block of Crestview Ave. between 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
- A larceny occurred in the 600 block of S. Shaver St. between 6-11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 300 block of S. Arlington St. between 4:30-5:10 p.m. on Aug. 5.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1400 block of Klumac Road between 5-5:45 p.m. on Aug. 5.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 2000 block of Statesville Blvd. between 9:19-9:22 p.m. on Aug. 5.
- A larceny occurred in the 1200 block of Grady St. between 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.
A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 2000 block of Harrison Road between 7-11 a.m. on Aug. 6.
- A larceny occurred in the 300 block of Club House Drive between 7:20-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
- Several shots were reportedly fired near the 700 and 800 block of S. Church St. around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
- Keosha Williams, 30, was charged with larceny on Aug. 7.