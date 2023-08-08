Blotter for Aug. 8: RCSO seeks help identifying shoplifter Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County deputies are requesting assistance in locating a person suspected of shoplifting.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the larceny occurred on Sunday at Pine Ridge General Store, which is located at 3510 Stokes Ferry Road.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Greer at 704-216-8500.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Larceny of an automobile accessory reportedly occurred on Ribelin Road in Salisbury between 10:10 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28. It was reported on Aug. 3.

Larceny reportedly occurred on U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury around 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred on Homer Corriher Road in China Grove between 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Fraud reportedly occurred on August Drive in Cleveland between 4:29 p.m. on May 29 and 4:29 p.m. on June 5. It was reported on Aug. 4.

A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Spring Garden Ave. in Kannapolis between 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 9:18 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Arrow Point Lane near Davidson around 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Kathryn Michelle Hall, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, improper equipment, possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 3.

Donte Jamar Chambers, 36, was charged with driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag on Aug. 3.

Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged with assault and battery on Aug. 3.

Blake James Bishop, 24, was charged with motor-vehicle larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 3.

Aaron L. Harris, 45, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 4.

Jeremy Edward Rehders, 39, was charged with resisting arrest on Aug. 4.



In Salisbury Police reports