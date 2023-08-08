Area Sports Briefs: Birthday ace for Lyons at Warrior Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

From staff reports

Tucker Lyons made his first hole-in-one at Warrior on his birthday.

It was a tough ace. Lyons used an 8-iron on the 184-yard No. 12 hole.

Witnessing the feat were Merritt Brewer, Bobby Szymkowicz and Zach Wayher.

•••

Mark Van Wagenberg and William Campbell shot 30-32-32 — 94 to win the 27-hole Member-Member Championship at the Country Club of Salisbury.

•••

Local golfer Charlie Barr will be playing in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, starting Aug. 14.

•••

Keith and Addison Dorsett shot 35 to win the 9-under division of the McCanless Parent-Child Tournament.

•••

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice at Corbin Hills.

The first-place team with a minus-23 was John Struzick, Don Bishop, Ron Bowers and Wayne Bost.

Two teams tied for second place with a minus -22 — Team Ray Pope, Ted Weant, Mike Williams, Gordon Correll and Team Ken Safrit, John Goodman, Andy Griffin, Joe Dunn.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was won by Weant. Longest putt on No. 9 was made by Don Martin.

Three teams eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole: Team Safrit, Goodman, Griffin, Dunn, Team Gary Schenk, Bob Turner, Carl Moore and Team Mike Sides, Mark Yehl, Dan Newell, Jesse King.

Two teams eagled the par-5 18th: Team Bob Niekras, Wayne Kluttz, Mike Whitaker and Team Pope, Weant, Williams, Correll.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice this week.

The team of Claude Honeycutt and David & Azalee Huneycutt took first place.

The second-place team was Larry Clifton, Crystal Clement, Allen Terry and Susan Wydner.

Clement won closest to the pin and longest putt.

•••

The Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at Oak Valley Golf Club, near Clemmons.

The cost per player is $100. The shotgun start is at 10 a.m.

Hole sponsorships are available or $50.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the PER Community Grants program and the NC Ritual winners’ participation at the annual Grand Lodge Convention.

Deadline for registration is Friday, Sept. 8. Go to www.SalisburyElks.org for a registration form.

•••

The United States Golf Association announced that The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst will be the host site for two upcoming USGA championships: the 2030 U.S. Senior Amateur and the 2037 U.S. Women’s Amateur. These will be the fourth and fifth USGA championships held at the club.

Broadcaster dies

East Rowan graduate Gary Trexler (Class of 1982) passed away on Friday, Aug. 4.

Trexler worked as a radio announcer for WSAT and WSTP in Salisbury and became well-known in the area as sports director for Mooresville’s WHIP.

Trexler did play-by-play for Mooresville American Legion baseball games for many years and also provided broadcasts of Mooresville and Lake Norman high school sports.

Rings

West Rowan and Salisbury girls basketball teams have received their spectacular state championship rings.

Parks and Rec

The City of Salisbury will host a Mayors Playball Baseball and Softball Clinic on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 until noon at Catawba College’s Newman Park.

The free clinic is for boys and girls, ages 7-15, and is conducted by Catawba’s baseball and softball teams.

To register, go to www.salisburync.gov/play or register day of event. For more information, call 704-638-5286.

HS cross country

The Pre-Rowan County Meet will be held on Aug. 16 at Dan Nicholas Park.

College soccer

Pfeiffer University announced Acasio Roche III as the next head coach to lead the Falcon women’s soccer program.

Roche comes to Pfeiffer after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Division II University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Prior to his stint with the Rangers, he was on the staff at Division III Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis., where he served as the women’s assistant coach from 2015-2019 and as the men’s assistant coach in 2018 and 2019.