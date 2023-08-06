County opens for bidding on new Transit System Offices Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County has opened up a bidding process to select a construction contractor for new Transit System Offices.

The bidding process opened up on Wednesday and will run through the deadline at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. Contractors are asked to submit their bids in a sealed envelope either in person at the County Administration Building on West Innes Street or to send it in by mail to the same place.

The request for bid proposals states that the project will begin on Sept. 11 of this year and that the construction should be substantially complete 10 months from that date in July of next year. If the contractor goes past that date without substantial completion, then the County can assess $500 in damages from the contractor for every day the project is late.

The conceptual budget made available through the Bogle Firm Architecture shows the larger projection for the project at $818,906 and the smaller projection equals $711,880. The budget includes line items such as the office itself, the parking, as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment for the building and lot.

Bogle also provides the specifications for the project. The project is expected to be a one-story building for the offices themselves along with associated plumbing, electrical, and heat or air conditioning work. It is also expected to include any outside work on the site and parking.

A pre-bid conference will be held by Bogle Firm on August 16 at the site of the project at 2726 Old Concord Rd. More information can be found on Bogle Firm Architecture’s website at https://www.boglefirm.com/bidding or by mailing a request for interpretation or clarification to the firm at 110 N. Main St., Suite 200, Salisbury, NC, 28144.