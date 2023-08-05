Doug Creamer: Friends Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

By Doug Creamer

I had lunch with a good friend this week. He doesn’t live nearby but we try to catch up twice a year. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get together much through the pandemic. It was nice to slow down and catch up with my friend. The conversation flowed back and forth with ease. We are close in age and we grew up with similar values.

We both were involved in Boy Scouts. Our experiences were positive and the memories run deep. The Boy Scouts help many boys become good young men. It can help boys develop strong character…something we could use in our society today. We were talking about a number of things we learned in the Boy Scouts and one of the keys was: Be Prepared!

We have both lived through some challenging things, his much more than mine, and have developed strong faith tested by the fire. When you walk through something and make it out the other side your faith becomes genuine and attractive to others. It is encouraging to spend time with people whose faith burns bright.

I had lunch with another friend and former colleague a few weeks ago. Our conversation flowed like water and the time evaporated quickly. He caught me up on what was happening at my former job. He asked me if I missed teaching. I told him that I still teach at the community college and that I love being a teacher. I admitted that I missed my colleagues and the camaraderie, but I didn’t miss working full-time.

This friend also has a strong faith, which shines through him light a lighthouse. He coaches at school and his students are lucky to have someone with his dedication and commitment as their coach. He leads with integrity and always has great stories. We like to encourage each other in our faith and spur each other on to a deeper walk with God.

Both of these men, in different ways, challenge me to live out my faith in a greater way. They love God and have been there for me as a friend. I hope and believe that I have been there for them when they were walking through difficult times. Christianity is about being there for each other as we walk through the ups and downs of life. It’s about being able to ask and answer the tough questions without judgement. It’s about demonstrating the love of Christ to the imperfect parts in each other.

Whenever I read stories about Jesus interacting with people I always see love and compassion. He never leaves a person in a broken place. He was always about the business of helping them restore their relationship with God the Father. He didn’t excuse their sin but encouraged and challenged them to live up to God’s standards. He poured out His unconditional love and lifted people out of the circumstances that seemed to have them trapped.

Jesus reserved His harshest words for those who kept people from reaching out to God. Jesus made God accessible to all who would come. There was no one who was too far gone. When religious leaders communicated any other message to the discouraged, downtrodden, or broken people, they were met with Jesus’ rebuke. Jesus made it clear that God cares about each and every person and wants a personal relationship with them.

When we demonstrate that to each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, God is pleased. When we show His love and compassion to the lost, God is deeply pleased. That is the whole purpose for the church, to be a hospital for those who have been beaten up by life. We are all broken, whether we know Him or are lost, and we need each other to find the healing and restoration that God wants to impart to us all. The purpose of the church is to restore the disconnected and to strengthen and encourage those who already know Him.

I want to encourage you to do your part in helping the church fulfill its purpose in this day and time. God needs us to reach out to those who don’t know Him and help bring the prodigals home. He also needs us to help those inside the church to find the strength and courage to continue their individual walks of faith. It’s not easy to follow and live like Jesus, but we can do it if we stand together with each other. None of us is perfect, so let’s share God’s grace, mercy and compassion with all that we meet, thereby being the light and hope that we all need.

