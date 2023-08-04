Salisbury woman dies in moped crash Published 9:24 am Friday, August 4, 2023

SALISBURY — A 49-year-old local woman, Christine Michelle Hill, was killed in a crash on Dunn Mountain Road about 9:38 p.m. Thursday night, according to a spokesman from the NC Highway Patrol.

Reports state that Hill was on a moped driving southeast on Dunn Mountain Road near Fish Pond Road. A Honda SUV was traveling in the opposite direction on Dunn Mountain Road when Hill reportedly crossed the center line and crashed into the SUV.

Troopers said Hill died at the scene. No charges are expected at this time, and no other injuries were reported. The primary investigator of the accident was Trooper Johnson of NCHP.