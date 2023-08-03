Salisbury City Council honors Brian Stallings as interim police chief Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

SALISBURY — Before Patrick “P.J.” Smith was chosen as Salisbury’s Chief of Police, Brian Stallings served in the position on an interim basis for several months while the city searched a permanent replacement for retired former Chief Jerry Stokes.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Salisbury City Council officially recognized Stallings for his time leading the department during that transitional period.

“It was very humbling, I appreciated it very much,” Stallings said.

This was actually the second time Stallings had served as interim chief. Chief Smith sat by Stallings’ side as he “formally” thanked him for this time around and for assisting him during the adjustment process.

“Deputy Chief Stallings is a person that likes to avoid bringing attention to himself and enjoys doing for others without recognition,” Chief Smith said. “Not tonight.”

Council members each took a moment to praise Stallings for what he means to Salisbury. City Manager Jim Greene spoke about initially offering Stallings the job and what they would do to make sure that they hired the right full-time candidate.

“He was always very gracious, very professional. Whether I was calling him at midnight or he was calling me at five or six a.m. to update me on something. Deputy Chief I thank you, I appreciate your leadership, I appreciate your commitment to the police department and this community. I thank you for all the help and assistance that you’ve provided to me, to council, the department, and the community,” Greene said.

Stallings has now returned to his existing title of deputy police chief. He says he won’t miss his previous role too much, but he’s excited to see what Chief Smith will be doing for the department going forward.