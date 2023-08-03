National Night Out celebrated all over Rowan County and beyond Published 12:10 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Brad Dountz, Robert Sullivan and Chandler Inions

SALISBURY — All across the country, communities have convened to observe National Night Out, an annual event that supports the relationship between the police and citizens.

Salisbury

On Tuesday night, Bell Tower Green Park hosted Salisbury’s joint Back-to-School Community Resource Fair and National Night Out celebration. Kids and their parents came out to enjoy the nice weather, but also to meet with organizations and to get ready for school.

“For us, neighborhoods get to know who their officer is and it’s a positive interaction. They can speak to them, they can see them, and they’ll know who’s answering the call when they do make that call for service,” Chief Patrick “P.J.” Smith said.

Many agencies around Rowan County like the Salisbury Police Department, Carolina Caring and ForCollegeForLife had representatives speak with people to educate them on their resources. Since school will be starting back up in a few weeks, the city decided to make sure everyone was adequately prepared. The back-to-school fair was responsible for giving out 500 backpacks with school supplies to families.

Besides local agencies, certain neighborhoods were there to take part in National Night Out to talk with law enforcement and other residents. Kristin Stauffer from Eagle Heights showed up because she has a genuine love for where she lives. She says the kids in Eagle Heights have been affected by Knox Middle School closing, so this school year will be different for some of them. Stauffer believes these kind of gatherings are productive and valuable for those that need assistance.

“All these organizations are out here to make sure that these kids get off to a good start the very first day of school. It’s important that everybody chips in and helps with food, school supplies, and volunteering at the schools,” Stauffer said. “The parents are thankful that we are out here helping out.”

China Grove

China Grove also held a National Night Out event on Tuesday night at the town’s Police Department Building on Swink Street. Families from all over town came together on the street to enjoy the firetruck-powered slip-n-slide as well as free food and drinks provided by the town.

The Town Manager Franklin Glover grilled up hotdogs and members of the police department served them out of a food truck along with chips and bottles of water. On the other side of the police building, a waterfall cascading from a firetruck powered a large slip-n-slide down an adjacent hill.

China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal noted that when he was still in Kannapolis, the event started as a way for citizens to work to make their own communities safer. Now that he’s in China Grove, National Night Out has become a way for the town to bring together the community and police department into one central location and have a fun, positive event.

“It’s good to bring everybody together, and that’s one thing China Grove does really well with. Trying to keep that small town feeling in smaller towns even as it’s growing,” said Deal.

The town has hosted a National Night Out event for the past four years, but this was the first year it was held at the police department. Previously it was held at the China Grove Community Park.

“I really wanted to move it over here so people could see where the police are located if you need them,” said Jill Sellers, the town’s events coordinator.

Cleveland

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Mayor Pro Tem Travis Summitt was cooking hot dogs at Cleveland City Park. Summitt said he was thrilled with the turnout for National Night Out because it brings the community together but serves a larger purpose.

“Every time someone sees the police when they are in public, a lot of times, it is in the worst situations,” Summitt said. “This gets them out and lets people see them in a good light for what they are. They are public servants.”

Summitt served for years as a firefighter and knows how vital familiarity can be.

“When you get to know them on a first-name basis, it is just comforting when they see a familiar face in an emergency,” Summitt said.

Among the crowd in Cleveland was Amanda Russell with her daughters Adalyn, 4, and Audrey, 6, in tow. As a mom, Russell hopes never to get separated from her young children, but she wants them to know who they can go to for help in an emergency scenario.

“You get to know them a little bit better when you see their faces, too,” Russell said. “It’s more friendly versus just calling when you need them.”

Landis

Several hundred attendees packed the park area near the Lake Corriher Campground for the Landis National Night Out celebration. Between bounce houses and dunk tanks, there was plenty to do.

“The first year we had this (2021), we probably had about 200 people,” Landis Mayor Meredith Smith said. “Every year, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

Smith believes a rapport with law enforcement is a positive thing within a town.

“They are out here for the community to help and serve each and every one of them, whether it be police or fire,” Smith said.

Interim Director of Public Safety Kevin Young was on the dunk tank as other first responders found ways to interact with the crowds.

“Young is having a great time in the dunking booth, and as you can see, Sgt. Geelen is running around having a good time,” Smith said. “Our firemen are manning some of the booths that we have out here with the toys. It’s a good time to interact with our kids.”

Spencer

The Spencer police department hosted an event in the lot in front of the department and city hall, with an estimated 400-500 in attendance. Officers spent much of the night mingling with those attending.

“We had a great event,” said Spencer Police Chief Michael File. “We handed out about 300 hotdogs and Kona Ice gave out about as many shaved ice treats. The Spencer Moose Lodge partnered with us, and completed about 50 EZ Child ID kits for children that attended.”

The kit provides parents with electronic child identification documents that can assist law enforcement should a child ever become lost or abducted.