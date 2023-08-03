Blotter for Aug. 3: Salisbury man shot Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

SALISBURY — A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Monday but did not provide police with a description of the person who shot him.

According to Salisbury Police reports, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Fulton St. shortly before midnight on Tuesday about a possible gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they found a victim who approached them.

Reports said that he was “alert and able to talk.”

The victim was bleeding uncontrollably and suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, said police, and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Ulta theft

SALISBURY — Two women allegedly made off with more than $10,000 worth of makeup and fragrances from Ulta in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the incident occurred at the Klumac Road store location on Sunday shortly before 4 p.m. but was not reported until the next day.

Video surveillance revealed two suspects apparently working in concert. One person reportedly loaded a cart full of fragrances and makeup, and the other person carried a large brown bag into which the items were transferred.

A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said the whole thing took less than 20 minutes.

The spokesperson also said that incidents like that are common at big box stores, especially in locations with easy access to highways like I-85.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred on Forsaken Drive in China Grove on July 31.

An automobile accessories larceny reportedly occurred on Dunns Mountain Road in Salisbury between noon on June 9 and 2 p.m. on July 31.

Dalton Dean Roysdon, 29, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule-III controlled substance on July 31.

Ashley Elizabeth Smith, 39, was charged with contributing to the neglect of a minor on July 31.

In Salisbury Police reports