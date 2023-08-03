Area Sports Briefs: Luckwalt get first ace at Warrior Published 12:59 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

From staff reports

Amy Luckwalt made a hole-in-one at Warrior, the first ace of her career.

She used a 7 Hybrid on the 111-yard No. 8 hole.

Her husband, Jay, witnessed the feat.

•••

Chris Owen shot 70-74 — 144 and successfully defended his club championship at Warrior.

Robert Shoaf shot a second-round 69 for a 141 total and repeated as Senior club champ.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event on Sunday.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Pdaber and Todd Cleary took first place.

Ralph & Pam Carver, Calvin Smith and Larry Harwood placed second.

Cleary had closest to the pin.

•••

GARS members played at Sapona Golf Club in Lexington this week.

Low ‘A Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 64.00.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 66.46.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 61.06.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 63.11.

Two GARS members shot better than their age this week.

Petrea, 71, shot a 70 to win low gross.

Clark, 83, shot a 79 and won low net.

Joe Dunn was the Super Senior winner with a net of 65.51.

Combat sports

Former Carson wrestler Anson “The Captain” Phillips won in Round 2 by submission to take the welterweight championship in the latest Aries Fight Series held in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Phillips (4-0) fights at 170 pounds out of the Rowan Wrestling Academy.

College soccer

The Catawba women’s soccer team will enter the season ranked 20th nationally in the preseason in the coaches poll.

Umpiring

Barry Lentz of Kannapolis served as a baseball umpire in the AA Dixie Youth World Series in Hattiesburg, Mis.

Legion baseball

The Southeast Regional got under way in Asheboro on Wednesday.

Kentucky beat Georgia 5-1 and Virginia beat Florida 7-4 in Wednesday’s early games.