Local golf: Owen, Shoaf defend club championships at Warrior Published 12:01 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE – It was a good weekend for the Owen family.

Chris Owen repeated as club champion at Warrior.

Owen shot 70-74 — 144 to win the Championship Flight by four shots over Landon Merrell (72-76 — 148) and Brian Jones (72-76 — 148).

Next were Dan Hurd (153), Will Little (154), Richard Cobb (155), Charlie Splain (155) and Aric Burkhart (159).

McGwire Owen, Chris’ son, didn’t qualify for the Championship Flight with a first-round 81, but he shot 71 in Sunday’s second round and was the First Flight winner with a 151 total.

Mike Mills (81-73 — 158) was runner-up in the First Flight.

Robert Shoaf successfully defended his Senior club championship with rounds of 72-69 — 141.

Harry Van Pelt (72-73 — 145) was Senior runner-up.