Blotter for Aug. 1

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Littering reportedly occurred on Grubb Ferry Road in Salisbury on July 27.

Someone reportedly broke windows on a victim’s house on Dooley Road in Cleveland but did not make entry.

Fraud reportedly occurred on Carriage Lane in Salisbury on July 27.

An assault reportedly occurred on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on July 27.

Fraud reportedly occurred on Harrison Road in Salisbury on July 28.

A report of threats being communicated on Wind Drive in Salisbury was taken on July 28.

Larceny reportedly occurred on West Innes Street in Salisbury around midnight on July 28.

Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Mandolin Street in China Grove between midnight on July 11 and 8 a.m. on July 12.

Rose Jeanette McGuire, 34, was charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer on July 27.

Robbie Dillon Shehan, 32, was charged with assault on a female on July 27.

William Rogers Miller, 54, was charged with failure to report new address as a sex offender on July 27.

Hilda Deyan Jimenez, 34, was charged with simple assault on July 27.

Carlos Lopez Ramos, 32, was charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse on July 28.

Kennan Damarcus Johnson, 27, was charged with resisting a public officer on July 29.

Dajuan Lamont Russell, 27, was charged with misdemeanor flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign on July 29.

Zachary Scott Ghent, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on July 29.