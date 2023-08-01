Blotter for Aug. 1
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Littering reportedly occurred on Grubb Ferry Road in Salisbury on July 27.
- Someone reportedly broke windows on a victim’s house on Dooley Road in Cleveland but did not make entry.
- Fraud reportedly occurred on Carriage Lane in Salisbury on July 27.
- An assault reportedly occurred on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on July 27.
- Fraud reportedly occurred on Harrison Road in Salisbury on July 28.
- A report of threats being communicated on Wind Drive in Salisbury was taken on July 28.
- Larceny reportedly occurred on West Innes Street in Salisbury around midnight on July 28.
- Vandalism causing property damage reportedly occurred on Mandolin Street in China Grove between midnight on July 11 and 8 a.m. on July 12.
- Rose Jeanette McGuire, 34, was charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer on July 27.
- Robbie Dillon Shehan, 32, was charged with assault on a female on July 27.
- William Rogers Miller, 54, was charged with failure to report new address as a sex offender on July 27.
- Hilda Deyan Jimenez, 34, was charged with simple assault on July 27.
- Carlos Lopez Ramos, 32, was charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse on July 28.
- Kennan Damarcus Johnson, 27, was charged with resisting a public officer on July 29.
- Dajuan Lamont Russell, 27, was charged with misdemeanor flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign on July 29.
- Zachary Scott Ghent, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on July 29.
- Daniel Keith Harbin, resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer on July 29.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Officers responded to the 700 block of Ryan Street in response to an attempted vehicle theft on July 28 around 10:20 a.m.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road at 8:15 p.m. on July 28.
- Officers reportedly seized narcotics during a parking violation call in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle around 6:40 a.m. on July 29.
- Officers responded to the 800 block of S. Main St. in response to an attempted vehicle theft on July 29 around 8:25 a.m.
- Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Church St. in response to an attempted vehicle break-in on July 29 around 9:55 a.m.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of S. Main St. between 4-8 p.m. on July 28.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Sonny Acres Drive on July 29.
- A larceny report in the 300 block of S. Arlington St. was taken on July 28. The total estimated loss was $810.
- An automobile accessories theft reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Clancy St. between 11:30 p.m. on July 28 and 11:40 p.m. on July 29.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between 10 a.m. on July 27 and 1 p.m. on July 29.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of E. Innes St. around 2:07 p.m. on July 29.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road between 3:30-3:57 p.m. on July 29.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Morlan Park Road between 7-10:51 p.m. on July 29.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road around 5:30 a.m. on July 30.
- Robert Wesley Sitton, 52, was charged with impaired driving on July 29.
- Antwan Lavar Howard, 41, was charged with selling or delivering a schedule-VI controlled substance on July 29.
- Shaniqua Monique Land, 33, was charged with impaired driving on July 30.
- Duane Rashard Harp, 44, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer on July 30.
- Carlos Ryuken Rodriguez, 27, was charged with larceny on July 30.