Blotter for July 30
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- An individual set up a Verizon account using someone else’s information between Feb. 23 and June 16. It was reported on July 26.
- A burglary reportedly occurred on Rocky Rick Lane in Rockwell between 2:56 p.m. on July 22 and 2:56 p.m. on July 25.
- A cargo trailer was reportedly stolen on Front Creek Road in Salisbury on June 23. It was reported on July 26.
- Fraud by false pretense was reported on Yates Road in Salisbury on July 26.
- A firearm was reportedly stolen on Goodson Road between 2-3 p.m. on July 10. It was reported on July 26.
- Devin Black Bare, 29, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by servants and other employees on July 26.
- Timothy Wade Samuel, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce on July 26.
- Dustin Eric Cauthen, 33, was charged with littering between 15 and 500 pounds on July 26.
- Bradley Wayne Shue, 48, was charged with second-degree trespass on July 26.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred sometime overnight on July 27 in the 200 block of S. Link Ave. The total estimated loss was $1,001.
- Fraud reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. between 4:35-5:50 p.m. on July 27.
- Darius Marquis Robertson, 32, was charged with breaking and entering motor vehicles on July 27.
- Ashanic Larayne Scott, 20, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on July 27.
- Donald Nathaniel Wright, 38, was charged with second-degree trespass on July 28.