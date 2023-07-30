Blotter for July 30

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

An individual set up a Verizon account using someone else’s information between Feb. 23 and June 16. It was reported on July 26.

A burglary reportedly occurred on Rocky Rick Lane in Rockwell between 2:56 p.m. on July 22 and 2:56 p.m. on July 25.

A cargo trailer was reportedly stolen on Front Creek Road in Salisbury on June 23. It was reported on July 26.

Fraud by false pretense was reported on Yates Road in Salisbury on July 26.

A firearm was reportedly stolen on Goodson Road between 2-3 p.m. on July 10. It was reported on July 26.

Devin Black Bare, 29, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by servants and other employees on July 26.

Timothy Wade Samuel, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half ounce on July 26.

Dustin Eric Cauthen, 33, was charged with littering between 15 and 500 pounds on July 26.