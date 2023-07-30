AARP to celebrate 35 years in Salisbury Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Did you ever serve as an officer in the Salisbury-Rowan Chapter of AARP No. 4314? If so, the local chapter would like to honor you at its 35th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, beginning at 1 p.m.

“We are trying to locate any past officers in AARP, those who served as president, vice president, secretary or treasurer and invite them to be our special guests at this celebration, which includes our annual Ice Cream Social, plus cake,” according to Melody Reid, current president of Salisbury-Rowan AARP. “We ask that they call the Senior Center at 704-216-7714 and leave a message for me, or they can just show up. We want to show our appreciation.”

The first meeting of AARP in Salisbury actually occurred in February 1987, but the National AAARP approved the local by-laws in February 1988. The Salisbury-Rowan Chapter is one of the largest and most active chapters in North Carolina. Meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center. New members are always welcome. Local dues are $4 per year, a rate that increased only once in 35 years.

AARP is a national non-profit, non-partisan membership organization for people 50 and over. You don’t have to be retired. It is the largest organization in the world. Its mission is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all people as they age through information, advocacy and service.

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is located at 1120 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Salisbury.