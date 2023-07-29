Scammers impersonating law enforcement Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was the latest phone scam victim after a caller claimed to be law enforcement to coerce payment for a missed court date.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the woman received a phone call from someone who identified themselves as an employee of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The caller falsely informed the victim that she had missed a federal jury summons.

A Salisbury Police spokesperson said that should have been the first red flag because Rowan County does not hold federal court.

Reports state that the caller told the woman that a citation had been taken out against her and that she could either pay the fine or face arrest.

In this case, the victim opted to pay the phony fine of $850.

The victim transferred the money using the mobile payment service called Cash App. The SPD spokesperson said that should have been another red flag.

According to the spokesperson, while the woman did have some questions for the caller, the caller “had answers for everything.”

A release from the RCSO said they were aware of scammers spoofing the sheriff’s office phone number.

“Once you answer, they will tell you that you have missed court, have a warrant for arrest, etc., and have you go to a store to buy gift cards, bitcoin or anything of monetary value,” the release said. “They will want you to give them all the information so they can access these items so you will not be arrested.”

The RCSO urged individuals to avoid falling for the scam, adding that a representative from the office would never ask someone for money in that way.

“We may call to inform you have a warrant, but we will ask you to meet us to serve those warrants,” the release said. “If someone calls you claiming they are from a law enforcement agency, asking for money and threatening arrest if you do not pay, then it is most likely a scam.”

According to the RCSO, scammers are not just posturing as law enforcement. The release said that they are spoofing other companies as well. Sometimes, callers have pretended to represent power companies and threatened to cut off power if a bill is not paid.

The RCSO release suggested looking up the phone number of a company that has called you to ensure it is the correct number and warned that, in most instances, the company would likely send you something in writing versus a phone call.