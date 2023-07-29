Democrats to hold annual Fun Fest Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Join friends and family at the Rowan County Democrats’ Annual Family Fun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Granite Civic Park, 202 Peeler Street, in Granite Quarry.

From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be free food featuring Joe Fowler’s famous barbecue and hot dogs and trimmings, along with raffles, cornhole games, speakers and fellowship.

Organizers noted they will again host the “renowned 50/50” and special items raffles. Children can enjoy the playground area. This event is free and all donations will be graciously accepted. The date was chosen to give family and friends a chance to gather before school starts.