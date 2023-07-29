County accepting bids to update Land Use Plan Published 12:03 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

SALISBURY – Rowan County has opened up bidding for consulting companies to help the county update the land use plan for the entire county. According to the request for proposals, the county is looking to update the South, East and West I-85 Corridor land use plans to guide planning decisions through 2040.

The Areas West of I-85 land use plan was created in 2009, the east in 2012, and the south in 2017. Steward noted that even though the western plan was the most outdated one, updating all of the plans at the same time made the most sense to keep them cohesive.

According to Shane Stewart, a senior planner with the county planning and development department, state statutes require local governments to keep land use plans “reasonably maintained.” There is no specific timeline for when plans need to be maintained. Stewart noted however, that the county has changed considerably since 2009.

The request for bids opened up on July 10 and will close at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. At that point, a public bid opening will be held in the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street.

Part of the project will include five public meetings by the consultant in order for the county to receive public feedback on drafts of a land use plan and a future land use map. An addendum to provide more information for potential bidders noted that the county would prefer for the public meetings to be “drop-in” style meetings held from 5-8 p.m. on weekday evenings.

The proposal also states that the consultant will have to develop materials so that the county can host a webpage to keep the public updated on the project status. Another method of public input will be a digital and in-person survey so the county can receive comments on current and future land use and growth trends.

Interested consultants must fill out a bid response form and mail or deliver it to the Rowan County Purchasing Department at 130 W. Innes St., Suite 31. For more information, consultants are instructed to call the Rowan County Purchasing Director at 704-216-8178 or email jody.farrow-bennett@rowancountync.gov. The full instructions for bidders can be found on the Purchasing Department’s website at https://www.rowancountync.gov/675/Purchasing.