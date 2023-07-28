Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear from NCDOT about the city’s Amtrak stops
Published 12:05 am Friday, July 28, 2023
SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rail Division will speak to the Salisbury City Council about the Amtrak changes in the city that have made commuters alter how they travel. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. so that council can participate in National Night Out.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the city hall building at 3 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council will recognize Deputy Police Chief Brian Stallings for his work as interim police chief.
- Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim an observance for National Night Out.
- Council will receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom must sign up before 2 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. People who wish to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. People who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Rail Division Director Jason Orthner and Rail Division Public Information Officer Liz Macam from the North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Division will speak with council regarding Amtrak stops in Salisbury.
- Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will ask council to consider adopting an ordinance to amend the land development district map of Salisbury to rezone one parcel that is approximately 8 acres located along West Richie Road from rural residential to highway business in anticipation of future development. There will be a public hearing about this matter.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will give a presentation on the HOME Investment Partnership – American Rescue Plan. Jacobson will ask council to consider authorizing City Manager Jim Greene to execute the funding agreement and adopting a budget ordinance amendment to the fiscal year budget of 2023-2024 in the amount of $525,940 to appropriate the funding. Council may also authorize the call for projects and review the process.
- Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will also ask council to consider authorizing Greene to enter into a contract with Thomas P. Miller and Associates in the amount of $175,000 to prepare a 10-year housing strategy for Salisbury.
- Administrative Services Director Kelly Baker will ask council to consider adopting a travel policy for elected officials.