Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear from NCDOT about the city’s Amtrak stops Published 12:05 am Friday, July 28, 2023

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rail Division will speak to the Salisbury City Council about the Amtrak changes in the city that have made commuters alter how they travel. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. so that council can participate in National Night Out.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the city hall building at 3 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: