Blotter for July 27

In Salisbury Police reports

A hit and run causing personal injury reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Gold Hill Drive between 12:17-12:26 a.m. on July 25.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Schofield Place between 9 p.m. on July 24 and 5:44 a.m. on July 25.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Lake Drive between 3:30-3:45 p.m. on July 24.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Klumac Road between 11:10-11:23 a.m. on July 25.

An assault in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road was reported on July 25.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of S. Ellis St. between 2 p.m. on Jul 24 and 10:30 a.m. on July 25.

An assault in the 200 block of W. 11th St. was reported on July 25.