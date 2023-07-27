Blotter for July 27
Published 12:02 am Thursday, July 27, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A hit and run causing personal injury reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Gold Hill Drive between 12:17-12:26 a.m. on July 25.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Schofield Place between 9 p.m. on July 24 and 5:44 a.m. on July 25.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Lake Drive between 3:30-3:45 p.m. on July 24.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Klumac Road between 11:10-11:23 a.m. on July 25.
- An assault in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road was reported on July 25.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of S. Ellis St. between 2 p.m. on Jul 24 and 10:30 a.m. on July 25.
- An assault in the 200 block of W. 11th St. was reported on July 25.
- Lewis Howard Hughes, 35, was charged with violating a protective order on July 25.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Fraud reportedly occurred on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 2:30 p.m. on July 14 and 2:30 p.m. on July 18.
- Littering was reported on Depot Road in Woodleaf on July 24.
- A larceny reportedly occurred on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury between 8 p.m. on June 29 and 2:30 a.m. on July 16.
- A theft on Eudy Road in China Grove was reported on July 24.
- A burglary on Sunny Ridge Lane in Kannapolis was reported on July 24.
- Tyler Alexander Pate, 27, was charged with financial transaction card fraud on July 24.
- Jeremy Warren Price, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises.
- Joseph Marvin Eberhart, 61, was charged with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.
- Jesse Michael Link, 35, was charged with larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.