Blotter for July 26: Car-theft couple apprehended in Randolph County Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis couple were arrested in Asheboro after allegedly stealing a 75-year-old man’s vehicle that they expressed interest in buying through Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Devan Brown, 29, and Krystal Brewer, 26, met the victim on Facebook Marketplace, where he was selling a purple 1999 Saturn S1.

Reports said that they made arrangements to purchase the vehicle for $2,000. However, they told the seller that they did not have a mode of transportation and asked him if he would pick them up.

The seller agreed to meet them at a bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury. When the seller arrived, he noticed that the couple had an infant. The buyers reportedly got into the seller’s vehicle and rode with him back to his home.

They were going through the paperwork process when the woman requested to drive the vehicle. The seller obliged and continued conducting the paperwork with the man.

According to reports, the female buyer started driving the vehicle in circles around the home, prompting the man, who picked up the title and bill of sale, to go and see what she was doing.

When he got out to the car, he jumped into the passenger seat, and the couple left. Both suspects were later identified by their Facebook accounts that they used to set up the purchase of the vehicle.

On July 24, Brown was apprehended by Asheboro Police. The following day, Brewer was taken into custody as well.

Rowan County Capt. Mark McDaniel warned buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace to be wary of red flags and avoid situations where things could go wrong.

“If you are going to meet somebody, meet them in a central location,” McDaniel said. “Don’t take strangers back to your home. Don’t meet them in a remote location, and don’t pick anybody up that you don’t know and put them in your vehicle.”

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Shawn Morgan Coalson, 26, was charged with assault on a female on July 23.

Chris Williams, 58, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats on July 23.

Derek Shaheim Alson, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces and carrying a concealed weapon on July 23.

In Salisbury Police reports