Blotter for July 26: Car-theft couple apprehended in Randolph County
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023
SALISBURY — A Kannapolis couple were arrested in Asheboro after allegedly stealing a 75-year-old man’s vehicle that they expressed interest in buying through Facebook Marketplace.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Devan Brown, 29, and Krystal Brewer, 26, met the victim on Facebook Marketplace, where he was selling a purple 1999 Saturn S1.
Reports said that they made arrangements to purchase the vehicle for $2,000. However, they told the seller that they did not have a mode of transportation and asked him if he would pick them up.
The seller agreed to meet them at a bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury. When the seller arrived, he noticed that the couple had an infant. The buyers reportedly got into the seller’s vehicle and rode with him back to his home.
They were going through the paperwork process when the woman requested to drive the vehicle. The seller obliged and continued conducting the paperwork with the man.
According to reports, the female buyer started driving the vehicle in circles around the home, prompting the man, who picked up the title and bill of sale, to go and see what she was doing.
When he got out to the car, he jumped into the passenger seat, and the couple left. Both suspects were later identified by their Facebook accounts that they used to set up the purchase of the vehicle.
On July 24, Brown was apprehended by Asheboro Police. The following day, Brewer was taken into custody as well.
Rowan County Capt. Mark McDaniel warned buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace to be wary of red flags and avoid situations where things could go wrong.
“If you are going to meet somebody, meet them in a central location,” McDaniel said. “Don’t take strangers back to your home. Don’t meet them in a remote location, and don’t pick anybody up that you don’t know and put them in your vehicle.”
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Shawn Morgan Coalson, 26, was charged with assault on a female on July 23.
- Chris Williams, 58, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats on July 23.
- Derek Shaheim Alson, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces and carrying a concealed weapon on July 23.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Zackary Howard Bentley, 26, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and possession of a weapon by a felon on July 24.
- A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street around 12:18 a.m. on July 24.
- A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between midnight and 12:47 a.m. on July 24.
- A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Williams Road around 1:25 a.m. on July 24.
- Vandalism occurred in the 1000 block of Richard St. between 9 p.m. on July 23 and 7 a.m. on July 24.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 400 block of West 15th St. between 9 p.m. on July 23 and 7:50 a.m. on July 24.
- Fraud occurred in the 700 block of Brookmont Ave. between 8 a.m. on June 16 and 3:33 p.m. on July 24.
- An assault with sexual motives reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Old Concord Road around 7:42 p.m. on July 24.
- A hit and run causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of W. Monroe St. between 8 a.m. on July 21 and 7:50 p.m. on July 24.