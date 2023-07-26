American Legion baseball: State tournament schedule, updated with Tuesday’s results Published 3:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

State tournament

Jim Perry Stadium at Campbell University.

There will be three teams from Area I and only from Area II. It was Area II’s year to host, but no team is hosting.

Serving as the host team will be Area I’s Fuquay-Varina, who also is the runner-up team from Area I. The Area I champ is Pitt County. Wayne County is in the state tournament as the third team from Area I.

Double-elimination

(Tuesday, July 25)

Game 1 – Pitt County 2, Cleveland County 1

Game 2 – High Point 5, Wilmington 1

Game 3 – Wayne County 4, Rowan County 1

Game 4 – Fuquay-Varina 3, Cherryville 1

(Wednesday, July 26)

Game 5 – Cleveland County vs. Wilmington, 10 a.m.

Game 6 – Rowan County vs. Cherryville, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Pitt County vs. High Point, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Wayne County vs. Fuquay-Varina, 7 p.m.

(Thursday, July 27)

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

(Friday, July 28)

Game 12 – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m.

(Saturday, July 29)

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon

Game 15 – if necessary, 3 p.m.