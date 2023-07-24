American Legion baseball: State tournament schedule, first-round pairings complete Published 3:45 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

State tournament

Jim Perry Stadium at Campbell University.

There will be three teams from Area I and only from Area II. It was Area II’s year to host, but no team is hosting.

Serving as the host team will be Area I’s Fuquay-Varina, who also is the runner-up team from Area I. The Area I champ is Pitt County. Wayne County is in the state tournament as the third team from Area I.

The Area II champion is defending state champion Wilmington.

Cherryville won the Area IV championship. Cleveland County qualified for the state as Area IV runner-up.

Area III champ Rowan County and Area III runner-up High Point have qualified.

Double-elimination

(Tuesday, July 25)

Game 1 – Pitt County vs.Cleveland County, 10 a.m.

Game 2 – High Point vs. Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Wayne County vs. Rowan County, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Fuquay-Varina vs. Cherryville, 7:30 p.m.

(Wednesday, July 26)

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

(Thursday, July 27)

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

(Friday, July 28)

Game 12 – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m.

(Saturday, July 29)

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon

Game 15 – if necessary, 3 p.m.