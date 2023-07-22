Taking a different road: Missouri-bound couple spend time in Rowan County Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

1 of 3

After spending the night at the old Caldwell’s store on N.C. 150 near Back Creek Church Road, Brian and Ezer stopped for a breather and to do interviews at McLaughlin’s Farmhouse Country Store. Their wagon home, seen around Rowan for the last 10 days, has been people powered for most of their adventure that started in Aquadale.

A donkey had briefly pulled the wagon, but sore feet ended that plan. Since then, Ezer has “pulled” the wagon and Brian has pushed from behind. They had a little help at times in Rowan County but aren’t sure what will happen ahead as they entered Iredell County and Mooresville late Tuesday.

Brian said, “Want to see the animals?” He smiled as he described the 3 sheep, 6 dogs, 2 Savannah cats, 4 geese, 3 quail and 2 chickens.

Brian, 35 and from Virginia, added, “I came from a place with no future. I started hopping trains as a teen. Then I had a homestead for 10 years. We’re looking for a mule or two, obviously the way the wagon is meant to be pulled. We have two that we are considering from a last chance website. And Ezer wants a camel. The donkey was sweet and good with the other animals, but just couldn’t do the work. When people saw the donkey following the wagon instead of pulling it, that’s the explanation. We left her at a better farm than where she came from.”

The wagon has a double mattress on an upper level and storage underneath. The animals are on a trailing smaller wagon. The couple sold two cows to afford the wagon with the frame built out of an old farm gate. The wagon has heavy duty motorcycle tires and has an adjustable brake that allows Brian to slow the pace as they go downhill. Ezer said, “And we already have a wood stove that we’ll use when we need heat. The wagon has power and carries plenty of water.” Ezer wants to put a window in the back and Brian hopes to get walkie talkies to better communicate as the wagon rolls along.

Brian said as he waved his arms toward the outdoor surroundings, “We built our home and we’re in this huge outside room now. We are making about 5-7 miles a day but want to do 10-15. We walk the way, it’s nomadic living, and the only logical explanation is that God is watching over us, checking all day. We want to reach Missouri by October or November, but I live where I am standing in the meantime.”

Brian and Ezer welcome visitors. Ezer, 38, said, “I’ve been traveling three years come September. I started in Missouri, and I am heading back there. Along the way, I enjoy telling my story and love it when people stop in to visit. My favorites are when people stop to share their testimonies and of course I love the kids. The kids want to see the animals. People stop to take photos and videos and we will always take time to talk.”

As they travel, Brian and Ezer’s needs are few. Brian said, “We often stop at churches and farms, because farmers are good people and they know the animals need a few things, especially water. I will ask anyone for water, but people offer it, especially for the animals. We appreciate it when someone offers us a yard to stay in. If we wanted to be left alone, we wouldn’t have built this. We’ve never been run off from anywhere. I do look forward to an occasional hostel and showers, and maybe playing in a river. But Ezer is in charge, and I am happy with that, on the way to the rest of our lives.”

Ezer added, “We just need water, food and love, plus whatever encouragement that anyone wants to offer. We live our life out of faith and know that we will be OK. For many, it’s hard to live on faith but not for us.”

While in the early stage of pregnancy, Ezer recently found out that she had miscarried. Ezer said, “We have a huge Facebook presence and people keep asking about it. Now they will know. I have been checked out medically and all is fine. As soon as I heal up a little more, we’ll try again.”

For now, the couple won’t overplan. As they headed for Mooresville, they had to decide whether to take a busy route during rush hour on N.C. 150 or to go through downtown. A service truck stopped, and the driver offered to fix a ridge cap on the wagon. Brian and Ezer chose the less traveled downtown route and ended up staying Tuesday night in a house.

Ezer said, “I’m happiest when doing this. And so are our followers, one even said that she’s sad when we’re not traveling.” Contact Ezer on Facebook at Walk the Way-Nomadic Living, or at her personal page Ezer Vavala, where she recently posted, “Can I tell you how good God is?”