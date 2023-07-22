Blotter for July 22: Salisbury residence struck by gunfire Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A man’s home was shot into early Friday morning in Salisbury, causing damage to the residence but no injuries.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Kristy Lane around 1:45 a.m.

The officer spoke with the homeowner, who said that the residence was shot while he was inside. Reports said that the bullet caused damage to a large display area and home decor that was in the form of a bowling pin.

Investigators recovered a projectile believed to have been fired from the gun.

Law enforcement provided no additional information, but the incident remains under investigation.

In Salisbury Police reports

Drug paraphernalia was located near the intersection of Messner and West Horah streets on July 20.

Fraud reportedly occurred at a bank in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road between 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 and noon on June 27. It was reported on July 20. The total estimated loss was $600.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. W. around 11 a.m. on July 20.

A burglary in the 1300 block of W. Bank St. was reported on July 20.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Century Drive between 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on July 20.

Dustin William Hartsell, 31, was charged with second-degree trespass on July 20.

Deliijah Raishon Carpenter, 18, was charged with larceny of a firearm on July 20.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports