Senior League softball SE Regional: Updated with Friday results, Saturday’s schedule Published 2:20 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Senior League softball (ages 15-16) is being played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Tournament festivities kick off Friday, July 21, with a player cookout and Challenger Division game starting at 7 p.m.

Rowan Little League is the host for the event, but doesn’t have a team in the event.

The seven teams entered are North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The North Carolina team is Lake Norman, from Huntersville.

The winner of this regional joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Roxana, Del.

Friday’s scores

Game 1 — Florida 14, Lake Norman 4

Game 2 —. South Carolina 12, Virginia 0

Game 3 —. Tennessee 5, West Virginia 0

Game 4 – Georgia 17, Florida 2

Game 5 — South Carolina 5, Tennessee 3

Saturday’s schedule

Game 6 — Virginia vs. West Virginia, 10 a.m.

Game 7 — Lake Norman vs. Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Florida vs. Winner 6, 3 p.m.

Game 9 — Georgia vs. South Carolina, 5:30 p.m.