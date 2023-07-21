Junior League softball regional: Updated with Friday scores, Saturday schedule Published 2:10 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Junior League softball (ages 13-14) will be played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Rowan Little League is the host for the event, but doesn’t have a team in the event.

The six teams entered are North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

The North Carolina team is East Surry, from Pilot Mountain.

The winner of this regional joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Kirkland, Wash.

Friday’s scores

Game 1 — Florida 11, East Surry 1

Game 2 — Virginia 5, Tennessee 1

Game 3 — Florida 19, West Virginia 0

Game 4 — Virginia 15, Georgia 1

Saturday’s games

Game 5 — East Surry vs. Georgia, 10:30 a.m

Game 6 — Tennessee vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Game 7 — Florida vs. Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.