American Legion baseball: State tournament schedule Published 1:29 am Friday, July 21, 2023

State tournament

Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell University.

There will be three teams from Area I and only from Area II. It was Area II’s year to host, but no team is hosting.

Serving as the host team will be Area I’s Fuquay-Varina, who also is the runner-up team from Area I. The Area I champ is Pitt County. Wayne County is in the state tournament as the third team from Area I.

The Area II team will be the winner of the Wilmington-Carteret County series.

Cherryville is playing Cleveland County for the Area IV championship. Both have qualified.

Area III champ Rowan Rowan and Area III runner-up High Point have qualified.

Double-elimination

(Tuesday, July 25)

Game 1 – Area 1 No. 1 (Pitt County Post 39) vs. Area 4 No. 2, 10 a.m.

Game 2 – High Point vs. Area 2 No. 1), 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Area 1 No. 3 (Wayne County Post 11) vs. Rowan County 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Host/Area No. 2 (Fuquay-Varina Post 116) vs. Area 4 No. 1, 7:30 p.m.

(Wednesday, July 26)

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

(Thursday, July 27)

Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

(Friday, July 28)

Game 12 – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m.

(Saturday, July 29)

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon

Game 15 – if necessary, 3 p.m.