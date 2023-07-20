Senior League softball: Salisbury hosts SE Regional Published 11:22 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Senior League softball (ages 15-16) will be played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Rowan Little League is the host for the event, but doesn’t have a team in the event.

The seven teams entered are North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The North Carolina team is Lake Norman, from Huntersville.

The winner of this regional joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Roxana, Del.

Games scheduled for July 21

9:30 a.m. — Lake Norman vs. Florida

12:30 p.m. — Virginia vs. South Carolina

2:30 p.m. — West Virginia vs. Tennessee

5 p.m. — Georgia vs. TBD

7:30 p.m. — TBD vs. TBD