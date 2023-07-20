Man accused of child sex abuses jailed on $500,000 bond, more charges pending Published 2:16 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

A Statesville man was arrested in Rowan County Thursday and charged with felony child sexual abuse and indecent liberties with a child.

Samuel Lee McCrary, 48, was processed in the Rowan County Detention Center at 11:06 a.m. and held on a $500,000 bond.

McCrary’s first charge is felony child abuse involving a sexual act. The remaining eight counts are felony indecent liberties with children.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information on May 3 that led to opening an investigation regarding sexual assault on a child.

During the course of the investigation, a forensic interview was conducted. Evidence obtained during the investigation pointed to McCrary as the suspect in the case, leading to the issuing of the warrants.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, the investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.